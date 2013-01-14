LONDON Jan 14 Generali, Europe's No.
3 insurer, will achieve a reorganisation aimed at boosting
profits and capital without cutting its dividend or shedding
jobs, Chief Executive Mario Greco said on Monday.
"Over the period of the plan, we don't at all plan to cut
the dividend," Greco told reporters on a conference call, adding
that there would be no "significant reductions of the employee
base."
Greco, brought in to revitalise Generali's flagging
financial performance in August, was speaking shortly after the
insurer unveiled a three-year turnaround strategy which includes
600 million euros in cost cuts.