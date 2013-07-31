MILAN, July 31 Italy's leading insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday it had appointed Philippe Donnet as the new chief executive of its domestic business unit.

Donnet will replace Raffaele Agrusti who will step down at the end of September as head of Generali Italia and leave the company at the end of the year.

The move is part of changes started last year by new group Chief Executive Mario Greco in a bid to reorganise Generali's Italian operations.

Greco himself joined the board in August last year, two months after his predecessor was ousted.

