MILAN May 11 Generali's chief financial officer said on Friday investors no longer perceived the euro as a single currency, adding to the pressure the Italian insurer and other groups are facing when trying to manage cross-border investments.

"I see as critical the fact that the euro is no longer perceived by investors as a single currency," Raffaele Agrusti said.

"For groups like ours, mainly operating in the euro area and in the life segment, it is very difficult to manage investments." (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)