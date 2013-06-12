MILAN, June 12 Italy's leading insurer Generali said on Wednesday it faced an estimated net hit of 100 million euros from damage caused by flooding in central Europe, Germany and Austria, where it has widespread operations.

Generali, which has set up a task force of experts to assist clients in the most damaged regions, said it estimates 40,000 claims in the Czech Republic, which was heavily hit by bad weather.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Jennifer Clark)