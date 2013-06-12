U.S. Senate banking chair wants financial rules reform by early 2018
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
MILAN, June 12 Italy's leading insurer Generali said on Wednesday it faced an estimated net hit of 100 million euros from damage caused by flooding in central Europe, Germany and Austria, where it has widespread operations.
Generali, which has set up a task force of experts to assist clients in the most damaged regions, said it estimates 40,000 claims in the Czech Republic, which was heavily hit by bad weather.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Jennifer Clark)
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
March 30 The governor of Kansas on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid for the poor under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) because the measure was not fiscally responsible and would still fund Planned Parenthood.
TORONTO, March 30 An Ontario court judge on Thursday approved the sale of a downtown Toronto hotel and condominium high-rise bearing U.S. President Donald Trump's name to the tower's main debt holder, according to documents posted on the receiver's website.