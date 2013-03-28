MILAN, March 28 Italian insurer Generali
increased its stake in GPH, an eastern European joint
venture it holds with Czech group PPF, to 76 percent for 1.286
billion euros as planned, it said on Thursday.
Generali said on Jan. 8 it will buy out the rest of GPH from
PPF for 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion), increasing its
exposure to the fast-growing region which is Generali's
fourth-largest market.
Generali's buyout of PPF's 50 percent stake in GPH will
carried out in two stages, Generali said on Jan 8, with the
first 25 percent acquired by March 28 and the rest at the end of
2014.
GPH is a leading insurer on the Central Eastern Europe
market with a leadership position in many of the ten countries
where it currently operates.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)