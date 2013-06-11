BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
MILAN, June 11 Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday it had appointed Santo Borsellino as the new chief executive for its asset management company Generali Investments Europe.
Generali said the appointment takes effect on June 24.
Generali Investments Europe has assets under management to the tune of over 320 billion euros.
Borsellino replaces Philippe Setbon, who will take on another role in the group. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company