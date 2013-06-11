MILAN, June 11 Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday it had appointed Santo Borsellino as the new chief executive for its asset management company Generali Investments Europe.

Generali said the appointment takes effect on June 24.

Generali Investments Europe has assets under management to the tune of over 320 billion euros.

Borsellino replaces Philippe Setbon, who will take on another role in the group. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)