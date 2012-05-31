MILAN May 31 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto risks losing his mandate to run Europe's third largest insurer at an extraordinary board meeting called for Saturday, according to a person close to the situation.

Generali's shareholders, including investment bank Mediobanca, are broadly in agreement that Perissinotto should be replaced amid disappointment over the insurer's performance, the person said.

"There will be an extraordinary board meeting, and the Perissonotto issue will be the central topic," the person said, adding that performance of the insurer has not improved since the departure of former chairman Cesare Geronzi in 2011.

"It's an extraordinary board meeting, so it means shareholders are broadly in agreement -- but never say never," the person said. (Reporting by Paola Arosio)