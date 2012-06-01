MILAN, June 1 Generali Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto fought back at attempts by top investor Mediobanca to oust him by saying that the move would destabilise Italy's biggest financial group at times of great market volatility.

"I have no intention of accepting the no confidence motion from investor Mediobanca and of freely offering my resignations," Perissinotto said in a letter to Generali's board obtained by Reuters.

"Given the extremely volatile market scenario in which we operate - with a certain success I dare say - I would like to point out that any move that could destabilise Italy's biggest financial institution in the eyes of the market is, to say the least, inappropriate."

(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)