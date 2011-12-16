MILAN Dec 16 Italian group Assicurazioni Generali, Europe's third largest insurer, plans to expand real estate it manages to a value of 36 billion euros ($47 billion) by 2016, including with more third-party assets.

Generali said on Friday it was to put into a single entity all management and services for its 28 billion euro real estate portfolio spread across 11 countries in Asia and Europe.

"In a context of growing globalisation of the real estate business we want to further enhance the value of our expertise," Chief Executive Giovanni Perissintotto said.

In an investor presentation in November 2010, Generali said it wanted to boost its real estate exposure to 30 billion euros, with China and the United States in its sights, but without a date.

At the end of September, Generali's overall investment portfolio was worth 315.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7694 euro)