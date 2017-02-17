MILAN Feb 17 Italy's biggest insurer
Assicurazioni Generali said on Friday it had bought
510 million shares in Intesa Sanpaolo equal to a 3.04
percent stake, effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a
large stake in itself.
Intesa has said it is studying a possible combination with
the insurer in a deal that would create a financial powerhouse
with a market value of around 60 billion euros ($64
billion).
The stake acquisition replaces a 3 percent holding in Intesa
that Generali had taken through a securities lending transaction
last month. The insurer said on Friday that it had launched the
process to terminate that securities transaction.
According to Italy's cross-shareholding regulations, a
company cannot hold more than 3 percent of another entity's
voting rights if the latter already has a stake of more than 3
percent in the former one.
However, the limits would no longer apply should Intesa
launch a takeover bid for at least 60 percent of Generali's
share capital.
At Friday's closing price, the 3.04 percent stake in Intesa
is valued at around 1.1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi)