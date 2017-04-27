TRIESTE, Italy, April 27 Assicurazioni Generali does not consider as strategic a 3 percent holding in Intesa Sanpaolo it bought to fend off a potential stake-building by the Italian bank, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Addressing shareholders at the annual general meeting, CEO Philippe Donnet said Generali would manage the Intesa stake - for which it spent 1 billion euros - in the same way it manages other financial assets.

Intesa said in January it was exploring the possibility of a tie-up with Generali but later dropped the idea.

Separately, Donnet said Generali does not intend to pour any more money into bank bailout fund Atlante.

