TRIESTE, Italy, April 27 Assicurazioni Generali
does not consider as strategic a 3 percent holding in
Intesa Sanpaolo it bought to fend off a potential
stake-building by the Italian bank, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
Addressing shareholders at the annual general meeting, CEO
Philippe Donnet said Generali would manage the Intesa stake -
for which it spent 1 billion euros - in the same way it manages
other financial assets.
Intesa said in January it was exploring the possibility of a
tie-up with Generali but later dropped the idea.
Separately, Donnet said Generali does not intend to pour any
more money into bank bailout fund Atlante.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za)