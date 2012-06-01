MILAN, June 1 A very significant part of directors at Italy's insurance giant Generali back the ousting of Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto, investor Leonardo Del Vecchio said in a statement on Friday.

Del Vecchio, founder of Italian eyewear group Luxottica , said he and board member Lorenzo Pellicioli have expressed to top shareholder Mediobanca the "urgent need" for a management change at Generali.

Del Vecchio said that if the Generali board would name Zurich Insurance Group executive Mario Greco as new CEO it would be for a decisive change of pace at the insurer.

Perissinotto has struck back against a bid by Generali's biggest shareholder to oust him at a board meeting on Saturday by saying that the move would destabilise Italy's biggest financial group at a time of great market volatility.

(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi)