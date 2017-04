MILAN Nov 19 The new business plan that Assicurazioni Generali will present to the market in May next year will not include acquisitions, the Italian insurer's CEO Mario Greco said on Wednesday.

In a call with journalists ahead of the group's Investor Day presentation, Greco said the new plan will be based on organic growth.

Greco said the plan will be presented in London on May 27.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)