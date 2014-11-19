MILAN Nov 19 Italian insurer Generali
said on Wednesday it expected to achieve its targets for 2015
ahead of schedule and raise its dividend payout to more than 40
percent thanks to a stronger balance sheet.
In a statement for its investor day, Generali said it would
be able to beat its pledge to increase operating return on
equity to 13 percent by the end of 2015.
Italy's biggest insurer, which said it would present the
next step of its strategic vision in May next year, said it
expected to increase its dividend payout starting in 2015.
