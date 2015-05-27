MILAN May 27 Italy's biggest insurer Generali
said on Wednesday it expected to pay more dividends
in the next four years as it focuses on increasing its cash
generation and building a solid capital base.
In a statement Generali said it would pay cumulative
dividends of more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to the end
of 2018 compared to 930 million euros it paid out last year.
Europe's No. 3 insurer said it expected to generate net free
cash flow of more than 7 billion euros in the period to the end
of 2018 compared to 1.2 billion euros in 2014.
The pro-forma economic solvency ratio, calculated using
internal models based on new Solvency II principles, was 186
percent at the end of 2014, it said. That compares to the
Solvency I ratio of 164 percent given in March.
($1 = 0.9164 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)