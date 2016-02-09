* CEO Greco left Generali with new growth plan incomplete
* CFO, Italy manager front runners to succeed Greco -sources
* Bollore favouring Frenchman Donnet -sources
Vincent Bollore is making his influence felt in corporate Italy
by defying the country's old guard in choosing a replacement for
Mario Greco as Generali chief executive.
Greco may have masterminded a three-year turnaround and a
doubling of its share price, but he leaves Italy's biggest
insurer without a clear successor, a capital base still short of
peers, an untested growth strategy and restive investors.
Enter Bollore, a key shareholder of influential investment
bank Mediobanca, which is Generali's biggest investor
with a 13.5 percent stake.
The 63-year-old, who has had a deciding influence at several
large French companies, is intent on having his say in deciding
on who is chosen to tackle these challenges, sources familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
Bollore was not available for comment on Generali.
Juggling diverging investor demands is nothing new at
Europe's No. 3 insurer, which has long been at the heart of a
tangle of cross-shareholdings interlocking the elite of Italian
finance, but until now disputes have been all-Italian affairs.
Bollore's appearance on the scene challenges the dominance
of Generali's other top investors. These include Luxottica owner
Leonardo Del Vecchio, a veteran entrepreneur who recently called
for a change of leadership at Italian bank UniCredit and
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, head of construction group
Caltagirone.
Publisher De Agostini, whose CEO Lorenzo Pellicioli sits on
Generali's board, is also involved in the insurer's governance.
Del Vecchio, De Agostini and Caltagirone did not comment.
Although shareholders are erring towards a candidate from
within Generali who knows the ins-and-outs of the business and
its transformation plans, divisions are emerging on whether the
job should go to finance chief Alberto Minali or Italy country
head Philippe Donnet, the sources said.
"He (Bollore) wants a French man at the helm of Generali,
namely Philippe Donnet," one of the sources said.
Generali declined to make Minali and Donnet available for
comment.
Bollore, who is also head of the Vivendi media
empire, recently became top shareholder at Telecom Italia
, although he has not yet been involved in selecting a
CEO there.
In a statement later on Tuesday, Generali said it had
approved the termination of Greco's contract with immediate
effect, temporarily giving CEO powers to its chairman.
It said it was starting the process to find a new CEO.
JOB QUARTER DONE
Greco's surprise departure, announced in January just months
after he unveiled a new development plan, has unnerved some
investors at the 184-year-old group, raising concerns it might
be hard to attract and retain the right person to grow capital
and dividends, while steering the insurer through new European
solvency rules.
One source said institutional investors were lobbying for
CFO Minali to get the job, since he has covered numerous roles
at Generali since joining in 1991.
If differences between major shareholders over who should
lead the insurer cannot be bridged, there has already been talk
of a compromise arrangement where executive powers would be
shared between the two men, two of the sources said.
Whoever takes over from Greco, who is due to take up his new
role as CEO of rival Zurich Insurance on May 1, will
have to move fast to convince investors that business remains on
track and that Greco's strategic plan can be delivered.
Like its rivals, Generali faces weak economic growth in its
domestic market and persistently low interest rates that have
eaten away at investment returns.
Greco completed the revamp of Generali a year ahead of
schedule, cutting costs and selling assets to boost capital and
cash, doubling the share price in three years.
But the 56-year old has admitted he is leaving with just a
quarter of the job done, as a new growth phase focusing on
retail business in European markets only got off the ground last
year.
Exactly why Greco chose to leave when he did is still the
subject of speculation within Italian business circles.
He told analysts on a conference call last month that his
decision to leave had not been due to a fall-out with
shareholders over strategy, but disagreements of a personal
nature and over his role in the new growth phase.
The fact that talks over renewing his contract had dragged
on for months led some to conclude that strategic differences
rather than money were behind his move.
Unlike main rivals Allianz and Axa,
Generali has yet to disclose its approved Solvency II ratio, and
some investors are concerned over its focus on slow-growing
insurance markets in Europe, such as Germany, as well as its
exposure to Italian state bonds and Italian banks.
Generali, which has a bigger proportion of its business in
life insurance than its main rivals, had a pro-forma economic
solvency ratio of 196 percent at end-September, compared to
Axa's 212 percent and Allianz's 200 percent.
Since then turbulent markets have further affected insurers'
balance sheets.
"Greco has left Generali in a precarious situation with one
of the weakest capital bases of peers and high investment risks.
The next two years are going to be very difficult," Bernstein
analyst Thomas Seidl said.
