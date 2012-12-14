MILAN Dec 14 Italy's biggest insurer, Generali
, said on Friday it would streamline its domestic
operations and invest around 300 million euros ($393 million) in
the next three years to improve the group's profitability on its
home turf.
After a board meeting, Generali said in a statement its 10
existing domestic brands would be regrouped into three companies
- Generali, Alleanza and Genertel - in 2015.
"This project will result in a much more efficient
structure," Raffaele Agrusti, country manager for Italy, said in
the statement.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; editing by Danilo Masoni)