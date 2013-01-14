ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit slightly tighter; China developers gain
HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.
MILAN Jan 14 Generali shareholder Petr Kellner sold roughly 1 million shares in the insurer on Jan. 10, in a deal worth more than 14.5 million euros ($19.35 million), data released by Italian bourse showed on Monday.
Kellner, who controls the Czech group PPF, has been reducing progressively his stake in Italy's biggest insurer.
Generali announced last week it would buy out a venture with PPF in a 2.5 billion euros deal. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded CAMCA Assurance's (CAA) and CAMCA Reassurance's (CAR) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings to 'A+' from 'A' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Both companies are domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and are ultimately owned by Credit Agricole's (CA; A+/Stable) 39 regional banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows Fitch's recent