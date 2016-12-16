MILAN Dec 16 Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali does not intend to sell its French assets, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

A report by Bloomberg on Friday said Germany's Allianz SE was in discussions with Generali as it weighed a bid for the company's French operations.

"Generali does not plan to leave France," the source said.

Generali declined to comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)