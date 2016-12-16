BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 16 Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali does not intend to sell its French assets, a source close to the situation said on Friday.
A report by Bloomberg on Friday said Germany's Allianz SE was in discussions with Generali as it weighed a bid for the company's French operations.
"Generali does not plan to leave France," the source said.
Generali declined to comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: