VALLETTA Feb 3 Italian Prime Minister Paolo
Gentiloni said on Friday his government was following a possible
tie-up between its biggest retail bank, Intesa SanPaolo
and insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, and would not
interfere.
Intesa said last month it was examining possible "industrial
combinations" after sources said the bank was mulling a share
offer to take a majority stake.
"The government follows all cases of a certain importance,
as is its duty, but it will not interfere," Gentiloni told
reporters when asked about the possible tie-up after a meeting
between European Union leaders in Valletta.
