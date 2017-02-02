MILAN Feb 2 Shares in Generali rose
more than 4 percent on Thursday, with traders cited market talk
a bid for the insurer from Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo was round the corner.
One of the traders said there were rumours that Intesa
Sanpaolo was readying a cash and paper deal valuing Generali at
17 euros per share.
A spokesman for Intesa Sanpaolo categorically denied that a
possible bid for Italy's biggest insurer was on the agenda of
board meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
At 1001 GMT Generali shares were up 4.4 percent at 15.3
euros.
Intesa said last week it was examining a possible tie-up
with Generali in what would be one of Europe's biggest deals of
this kind.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Paola Arosio, writing by
Stephen Jewkes)