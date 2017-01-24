(Updates with Intesa SanPaolo statement, adds share prices)
By Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN Jan 24 Italian banking and insurance
group Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed on Tuesday it was
examining a possible tie-up with Italy's largest insurer
Assicurazioni Generali, in what would be one of
Europe's biggest such deals.
In a statement, Intesa said its management "carefully
examines, and will examine, any possible opportunities to
strengthen its positioning and financial performance...
including possible industrial combinations with Assicurazioni
Generali."
It was the bank's first comment since reports emerged at the
weekend that it was interested in building a stake in Generali.
Earlier on Tuesday sources told Reuters Intesa is
considering a share offer for a majority stake in Generali,
whose market value they put at 22 billion euros ($24 billion).
Intesa, worth almost double that, has the backing of at
least two major shareholders for a bid.
Generali's recent leadership change and the perceived
instability of its share register, combined with political
weakness in Rome, which sees it as a strategic asset, have all
encouraged bid talk and shares in the 186-year-old company
soared on Tuesday.
Other rumoured suitors include France's AXA and
Germany's Allianz. Generali chief executive Philippe Donnet,
hired last year, was formerly an executive of AXA.
Generali, Allianz and AXA all declined to comment.
Intesa aims to reorganise Generali and sell some assets
abroad, one source said. Intesa is already bigger in life
insurance than Generali and a bid would attract anti-trust
scrutiny.
The sources said Intesa's two main shareholders -- Compagnia
di San Paolo and Fondazione Cariplo -- would tolerate a
temporary reduction in dividends to help finance a takeover.
DEFENSIVE MOVE
Under Italian rules on cross-shareholdings, Intesa would
have to launch an offer for at least 60 percent of Generali.
On Monday, Generali made sure of that by taking a 3.01
percent stake in the bank in a pre-emptive strike, effectively
robbing Intesa of the option of taking a minority stake.
La Repubblica first reported on Tuesday that Intesa, whose
board meets on Friday, was considering a share swap offer for
Generali, which had 472 billion euros in assets under management
at end-2016. Generali offered no explanation for its sudden
investment in Intesa, borrowing shares rather than buying them
outright.
"The move to acquire a stake of little more than 3 percent
of the share capital of Intesa Sanpaolo has an obvious defensive
quality," said analyst Luca Comi of brokerage Icbpi.
Generali, whose shares had risen by 9.8 percent to 15.64
euros by 1200 GMT, has returned as the subject of takeover
speculation since Donnet was appointed.
Speculation of a deal involving Generali has been kept on
the boil by plans by its biggest shareholder, Mediobanca
, to reduce its 13 percent stake as part of a
longer-term objective to bolster its capital.
FOREIGN TAKEOVER FEARS
Political uncertainty has also dogged Generali, on the
grounds that a weakened Italian government would be less able to
defend it against a foreign takeover.
Generali owns 70 billion euros in Italian government debt
and is viewed as a strategic asset in Rome.
"Our country could not tolerate the loss of Generali,
particularly if you look at assets under management. It would
create too strong a competitor for Intesa," one of the sources
told Reuters. "Together, the group would be a formidable one
from an industrial point of view."
Italy's La Stampa daily has said that Intesa could seek to
build a large stake in Generali, possibly as part of a broader
deal with Germany's Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer
ahead of Axa and Generali.
"Our understanding is that Intesa Sanpaolo would have
purchased a large stake in Generali only to prevent a takeover
or a merger with Axa," analysts at Mediobanca Securities said.
"In case of an offer coming from the French insurer, we do
not rule out a counteroffer potentially being made by Allianz."
Shares in Generali closed up more than 8 percent on Tuesday.
Intesa shares fell 4.5 percent and Allianz's were down just
over 1 percent.
($1 = 0.9316 euros)
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za, Maria Pia Quaglia, and
Giulia Segreti; Writing by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Silvia
Aloisi and Ruth Pitchford)