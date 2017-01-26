BRUSSELS Jan 26 Italy's Economy Ministry cannot take a stance on the talks between Intesa SanPaolo and Assicurazioni Generali about a possible tie-up because the state owns no shares in either company, a ministry source said on Thursday.

Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, said this week that it was considering a possible takeover of Generali in a move that could reshape the country's financial landscape.

Italian newspapers have said Intesa's move is in part aimed at fending off interest in Generali from foreign companies such as France's AXA and Germany's Allianz. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer in Rome; Editing by Crispian Balmer)