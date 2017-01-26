BRUSSELS Jan 26 Italy's Economy Ministry cannot
take a stance on the talks between Intesa SanPaolo and
Assicurazioni Generali about a possible tie-up because
the state owns no shares in either company, a ministry source
said on Thursday.
Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, said this week that it
was considering a possible takeover of Generali in a move that
could reshape the country's financial landscape.
Italian newspapers have said Intesa's move is in part aimed
at fending off interest in Generali from foreign companies such
as France's AXA and Germany's Allianz.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer in
Rome; Editing by Crispian Balmer)