(Corrects spelling of names of managers and Italian regulator,
which were altered by spell check)
MILAN Nov 6 Italian insurance regulator IVASS
has asked Generali to carry out a new assessment of
actions by two former top executives to see whether there is a
case for legal action, Generali said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Long-term former CEO Giovanni Perissinotto was ousted after
clashing in mid-2012 with investors frustrated over the group's
underperformance. He has been replaced by Mario Greco.
Generali, Italy's biggest insurer, has already conducted an
internal review of private equity and hedge fund investments
carried out under Perissinotto and former CFO Raffaele Agrusti,
but it concluded there was no ground for legal action or
damages.
IVASS also said Generali should use the results of the new
investigation to assess the fairness of severance packages
awarded to the two managers.
In its statement, Generali disclosed that Agrusti's
severance package, whose details had not been fully disclosed to
the market, would cost the insurer a total of 6.1 million euros
($8.25 million).
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Stephen Jewkes and Anthony
Barker)