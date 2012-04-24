ROME, April 24 Mediobanca Chief Executive
Alberto Nagel stepped down as deputy chairman of Assicurazioni
Generali because a new law that Italy passed in December bans
directors of competing financial services firms to sit on each
others' boards, Generali said.
The new law will come into force at the end of the week, and
directors affected by it must choose which role they will keep.
Investment bank Mediobanca controls Italy's largest domestic
insurer Generali with a stake of about 13 percent.
Nagel also resigned as a member of Generali's executive
committee and as a member of the appointments and governance
committee, the insurance company said in a statement.
The so-called "interlocking" ban applies to financial
services and insurance companies with annual revenue of more
than 47 million euros ($62 million).
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)