MILAN May 8 Italy's Mediobanca is still committed to selling its 3 percent stake in top insurer Assicurazioni Generali in the next financial year and would consider swapping it for another asset, Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said.

The Milanese merchant bank, traditionally at the crossroads of Italy's finance, has announced plans to sell its holdings in a number of influential domestic companies.

"I confirm that the 3 percent (of Generali) will be sold in the next financial year and the option of a swap (of assets) is on the table," Nagel told a media call.

"We expect the stock to re-rate ... so we will take action towards the end of the financial year not the beginning."

Nagel later told an analyst call the sale would take place in the last two quarters of the next financial year.

Mediobanca's current financial year ends at the end of June.

