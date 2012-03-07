MILAN, March 7 Italy's biggest insurer Generali said the sale of its 69.1 percent stake in Israel's Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings should generate a capital gain of about 103 million euros.

Generali's solvency ratio is to improve by about 2.4 percentage points following the sale, the Italian group said. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)