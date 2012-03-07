BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development approves to study acquisition of Sigma Capital Holding
* Board approves to start negotiation to study acquisition of Sigma Capital Holding through share swap Source: (http://bit.ly/2s1B4fg) Further company coverage: )
MILAN, March 7 Italy's biggest insurer Generali said the sale of its 69.1 percent stake in Israel's Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings should generate a capital gain of about 103 million euros.
Generali's solvency ratio is to improve by about 2.4 percentage points following the sale, the Italian group said. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
* Board approves to start negotiation to study acquisition of Sigma Capital Holding through share swap Source: (http://bit.ly/2s1B4fg) Further company coverage: )
NAIROBI, June 12 KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has proposed to take over National Bank of Kenya through a share swap, to increase its share of the government's banking business, documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.