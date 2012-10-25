MILAN Oct 25 Assicurazioni Generali
will likely unveil a new business plan in January, said an
investor who owns 3 percent of Italy's biggest insurer.
Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder and chairman of Italian
eyewear maker Luxottica, would not comment on Thursday
on what the new plan, the first under chief executive Mario
Greco, will contain.
He noted Generali's stock had risen to 12.20 euros from a
20-year low just above 8 euros during the last days of former
CEO Giovanni Perissinotto's tenure.
Del Vecchio and a group of other key Generali shareholders
ousted Perissinotto in June after complaining about the stock's
performance.
"Now I am sleeping tighter at night. We will see what the
future brings," Del Vecchio said.
Separately, Del Vecchio said his 2 percent stake in
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank. remained unchanged.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Lisa Jucca)