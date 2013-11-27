* CEO says expects dividend to rise as early as 2015
* Generali to invest in Poland, Asia, Latin America
* CEO says Q4 so far in line with previous quarter
* Generali continues to push ahead with debt reduction
* Shares up 1.2 pct
(Adds quote from CEO)
By Gianluca Semeraro
LONDON, Nov 27 Italian insurer Generali
is aiming to pay higher dividends to investors as its
turnaround plan to cut debt through a string of asset disposals
and hefty cost savings starts to pay off.
Europe's third-largest insurer by market capitalisation has
already raised 2.4 billion euros ($3.25 billion) through asset
sales as part of an aggressive overhaul to improve profitability
and focus on its core insurance business.
The company, along with other European insurers, is having
to restructure to cope with low interest rates, tighter
regulation and a weak economic environment in Europe.
Chief Executive Mario Greco said his three-year business
plan, when completed in 2015, would free up about 2 billion
euros ($2.71 billion) a year for dividends and investments in
high-growth markets including acquisitions.
Greco said part of the additional capital will be used to
increase the insurer's presence in markets with high potential,
such as Poland, Brazil and Asia.
"Our priority was to sort out the capital issue, and this is
why we have worked fast on asset disposals," Greco, who took up
his job in August 2012, said on Wednesday.
"Once we have reached the capital targets, we will be able
to start talking about a policy of progressively higher
dividends," he said, adding he saw higher dividends by 2015.
Generali paid a dividend of 0.20 euros a share on its 2012
earnings, in line with the previous year. Greco had said in
April that that dividend could not be a benchmark for future
payments for Generali shareholders.
The group also increased its cost savings goal to 750
million euros by 2015 and 1 billion by 2016. In January,
Generali had set out a cost-cutting target of 600 million euros.
. The savings would come from rationalisation as
no major job cuts were planned, Greco explained.
Shares in Generali were up 1.8 percent at 1057 GMT,
outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the European insurance index
. The stock is up around 30 percent from a year ago.
REBUILDING CAPITAL
Generali confirmed it was targeting an operating return on
equity - a measure of profitability - of 13 percent by 2015. It
is aiming for a Solvency 1 ratio - a measure of capital strength
- of above 160 percent. The ratio stood at 152 percent at the
end of October.
"We have made excellent progress in rebuilding our capital,
with more than 60 percent of our targeted 4 billion euros in
asset sales completed," Greco said.
The group wants its debt leverage ratio to fall below 35
percent by 2015 from around 40 percent on average. Its debt
stood at 50.2 billion euros at the end of September.
Generali said it had sufficient resources to repay, rather
than refinance, one third of the 2.24 billion euros of senior
debt maturing in 2014. The sales proceeds will also allow
Generali to buy out of Eastern European insurance joint venture
GPH, for which it needs more than one billion euros.
The company, which manages almost 500 billion euros in
assets, said it wanted to keep a stable exposure to equity and
fixed income while upping its stake in high-quality real estate.
Standard & Poor's placed Generali on negative credit watch
late on Tuesday, pending a review of its exposure to Italy's
sovereign debt, which Generali aims to trim to 55 billion euros
by year end from 58.5 billion euros.
Greco said in a statement on Tuesday he was surprised at the
decision, which came just as Italy is expected to emerge from
its longest recession in sixty years.
Greco also said Generali's performance in the fourth quarter
has been stable compared with previous quarters.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
(Additional reporting and writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by
Jane Merriman and Elaine Hardcastle)