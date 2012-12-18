MILAN Dec 18 Generali said on Tuesday
it had started a thorough analysis of its entire investment
portfolio, adding that the checks carried out so far would not
have a significant impact on the Italian insurer's capital.
In particular, Generali said it had discussed current
valuations of some private equity and alternative funds.
"The analysis of this investment class shows that the
possible economic and financial effects, which today cannot be
measured precisely, would not have a significant impact on the
Company's capital position," the company said.
(Writing by Lisa Jucca)