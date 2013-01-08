BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
MILAN Jan 8 Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday it was about to receive non-binding offers for Swiss-based private bank BSI and a U.S. reinsurance business, and the disposal process was going according to plan.
"I do not see any problems with these disposals," Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali told analysts in a conference call, adding that the sale of those assets would generate additional cash reserves.
Generali earlier announced a deal to buy the 49 percent of a joint venture with Czech group PPF it does not already own in two tranches for a total of 2.5 billion euros.
CEO Mario Greco told analysts the group would not need external resources to fund the second tranche of the deal, which is worth 1.2 billion euros and will be completed at the end of 2014. ž (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: