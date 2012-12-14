MILAN Dec 14 Assicurazioni Generali will discuss on Friday its strategy in central and eastern Europe, where it operates through the Generali-PPF venture, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

"On the agenda there is an update from the Group CEO about the growth strategy in central and eastern Europe," one of the sources said, adding that the agenda also lists a "possible decision" as a result.

Italy's biggest insurer said earlier on Friday it would not take any decision on its venture with Czech group PPF at the board meeting on Friday, following newspaper reports the Italian insurer was set to buy it out.

The board will also examine the 2013 budget and a rationalisation of the group's Italian brands. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by)