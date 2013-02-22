EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN Feb 22 Gross premiums at Italy's biggest insurer Generali rose by 3.2 percent from a year earlier helped by a strong performance in Germany and Eastern Europe.
In a statement on Friday, Europe's third-biggest insurer said premiums had risen to 69.6 billion euros ($92.03 billion) in the year.
Premiums in both the life and non-life segments increased by around 3 percent, with premiums in Germany and the Eastern European countries growing twice as fast.
Italy, the group's largest market, was the worst-performing area. Overall premiums in Generali's home turf were down 0.5 percent, hit by the economic crisis and by a 2 percent fall in the non-life business, especially the motor segment. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Francesca Landini)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has