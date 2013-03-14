MILAN, March 14 Italian insurer Generali
Chief Executive Mario Greco said on Thursday he
expects the insurer's solvency ratio to be at 140 pct by the end
of March after the buyout of 49 percent of a joint venture with
Czech insurer PPF is completed.
Generali said in January it had agreed to pay 2.5 billion
euros ($3.3 billion) to buy PPF's 49 percent of the joint
venture.
Speaking on a conference call after announcing a 1.7 billion
euro writedown, Greco said the insurer would continue with its
planned asset sales as part of his promised "revolution" to make
Generali more profitable.
