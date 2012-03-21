MILAN, March 21 Italian insurer Generali
has seen signs of recovery in the early months of 2012
after extreme market conditions last year led to big writedowns
that depressed its annual net profit, Chief Executive Giovanni
Perissinotto told analysts on Wedensday.
"We are already seeing signs of recovery in the first months
of 2012 and can expect over the course of this year, but
especially in 2013 and 2014, a positive adjustment back towards
our target range for the operational result," Perissinotto said.
Perissinotto also said Italian insurer Generali, Europe's
third-biggest, would continue to sell non-core assets if
opportunities arose. The insurer announced earlier this year it
is selling its controlling stake of Israeli unit Midgal.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)