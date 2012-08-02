MILAN Aug 2 New Generali boss Mario
Greco will unveil a new strategic plan in the next few months,
with a focus on improving profitability and strengthening the
company balance sheet, Greco said in his first public remarks
since being appointed.
Greco, who has spent the last five years as a top executive
at Swiss-based insurer Zurich, said he found the opportunity of
trying to turn around Italy's leading insurance player
"irresistible".
"The opportunity to lead Generali back towards a leadership
position among European insurers, restore strong business
profitability and achieve a solid capital position is an
irresistible one."
Although it will take time to formulate a new plan, Greco
said he will immediately start a thorough review of the group's
financial performance, of its strategy and portfolio and of its
governance structure.
