MILAN Aug 2 Generali said on Thursday
its first-half net profit had risen 4.5 percent from a year
earlier while operating profit was stable despite the impact of
a deadly earthquake in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region in
the second quarter.
Unveiling its first set of results under new Chief Executive
Mario Greco, the company said its net profit had seen a "strong
progression" in the second quarter and expected operating profit
this year to improve on 2011.
Generali said net profit was 842 million euros ($1.04
billion) in the first half and operating profit stood at 2.34
billion euros. It did not publish interim details of its
quarterly performance in its earnings statement.
Greco took over on Aug. 1 from long-standing CEO Giovanni
Perissinotto, who was ousted after Mediobanca and
other key shareholders expressed disappointment with his tenure
at Generali.
He is expected to refrain from outlining a detailed new
strategy at a conference call with analysts due later on
Thursday.
The euro zone crisis continues to cloud the outlook for the
insurance sector and for Generali, whose main market Italy is
struggling under a deep recession. The insurer, Italy's largest,
also holds large volumes of sovereign bonds issued by
critically-indebted Italy.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)