MILAN, July 31 Italian insurer Generali
reported a 28 percent rise in its first-half net
profit to 1.08 billion euros ($1.43 billion)thanks to a strong
performance in its non-life business, it said on Thursday.
A Reuters poll of five analysts had forecast a net profit of
1.05 billion euros.
Europe's third-largest insurer said its operating result
rose 5.3 percent to 2.4 billion euros, driven by a 25 percent
increase for its property and casualty business.
The operating result of the life business fell 7 percent to
1.5 billion euros.
Generali's solvency I ratio, a measure of capital strength,
stood at 142 percent in mid-July. Taking into account the impact
of recent disposals in the United States and Mexico, the ratio
would be 147 percent, compared with 145 percent at the end of
April.
The company said this was its best half-year performance in
five years and confirmed it expected its 2013 operating result
to be higher than last year.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
