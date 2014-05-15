MILAN May 15 Generali said on
Thursday net profit rose 9.4 percent to 660 million euros ($905
million) in the first quarter, helped by a rebound in the life
segment in Italy, a strong performance in the non-life business
and improved financial markets.
The company, Europe's third-largest insurer by market value,
said its closely-watched Solvency I ratio stood at
approximately 160 percent at the end of April, close to the
level Generali has set as a target in its three-year business
plan unveiled last year.
Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali said the group, which
announced late on Wednesday it is in exclusive talks with
Brazil's BTG Pactual for the sale of Swiss unit BSI, would meet
its disposal and Solvency targets ahead of time.
($1 = 0.7294 Euros)
