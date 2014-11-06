MILAN Nov 6 Italian insurer Generali
said on Thursday its operating profit in the first nine months
rose 12.8 percent, boosted by a solid performance in both life
and non-life business.
In a statement Europe's third-largest insurer by market
value said its nine-month operating profit was 3.677 billion
euros ($4.6 billion), above an analyst consensus provided by the
company of 3.618 billion euros.
Generali said it expected to post a better operating result
this year compared to 2013.
Italy's biggest insurer said its closely-watched Solvency I
ratio stood at 160 percent at the end of September from 141
percent at the end of 2013.
(1 US dollar = 0.7984 euro)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)