MILAN May 14 Italian insurer Generali said on Thursday its operating profit in the first three months rose 6 percent, as growth in its life business offset a fall in non-life business.

In a statement Europe's No 3 insurer said its first-quarter operating profit was 1.326 billion euros, its best quarterly result in seven years.

Net profits in the period rose 3.3 percent to 682 million euros.

Italy's biggest insurer said its closely-watched Solvency I ratio stood at 168 percent at the end of March from 156 percent at the end of 2014.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)