MILAN Nov 5 Italian insurer Generali's
said on Thursday is third-quarter net profit fell 18.2
percent as market volatility prompted it to forego the sale of
some securities, but it still expected full-year earnings to be
well above last year's.
Europe's third-largest insurer by market value said net
profit in the three months to September came in at 420 million
euros ($456 million), below a consensus of six analysts of 535
million euros.
Operating profit fell 9.3 percent to 1.061 billion euros,
compared with an analyst estimate of 1.077 billion euros.
Generali's pro-forma economic solvency ratio - a closely
watched measure of financial strength calculated using internal
models based on Solvency II principles - stood at 196 percent
from 200 percent at the end of June.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, ediitng by Silvia Aloisi)