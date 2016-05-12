MILAN May 12 Italy's biggest insurer Generali said on Thursday its operating profit in the first three months fell 12.3 percent due to fewer capital gains and low interest rates.

Europe's No 3 insurer said in a statement its first-quarter operating profit was 1.163 billion euros ($1.33 billion), below a Reuters poll of five analysts of 1.205 billion euros.

Net profits in the period fell 13.8 percent to 588 million euros.

The economic solvency ratio, a closely watched measure of financial strength calculated using internal models based on Solvency II principles, fell to 188 percent from 202 percent at the end of 2015.

($1 = 0.8757 euros) ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)