MILAN Nov 10 Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni
Generali posted a 5.6 percent drop in nine-month
operating profit but said performance had improved in the third
quarter, helped by its life business and solid results from its
asset management unit.
Generali, Europe's No. 3 insurer, said in a statement on
Thursday that January-September earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) came in at 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion), in line with
a consensus provided by the company.
Third-quarter EBIT was up 7.3 percent.
Nine-month net profit was at 1.6 billion euros, slightly
below consensus estimates of 1.7 billion.
The economic solvency ratio, a closely watched measure of
financial strength calculated using internal models based on
Solvency II principles, stood at 188 percent at the end of
September, unchanged from three months earlier.
($1 = 0.9141 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)