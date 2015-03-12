* 2014 net profit 1.67 bln euros vs forecast 1.98 bln
* Operating profit hit by weak non-life insurance
* Net profit hit by one-off charges
* Raises dividend to 0.6 euros a share
By Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN, March 12 Italian insurer Generali
missed 2014 profit forecasts on Thursday, hit by a
weaker-than-expected performance in property and casualty
insurance and one-off charges, taking some of the shine off
recent turnaround successes.
Europe's No. 3 insurer has strengthened its balance sheet by
cutting costs and selling assets, and has met a series of
recovery targets early.
But like rivals, it is under pressure to boost profitability
as low interest rates eat away at investment returns.
"Generali's fourth quarter operating result ... is 30
percent behind (our) estimates. The miss is mainly driven by P&C
(property and casualty)," said Bernstein analysts, who have an
"underperform" rating on Generali shares.
They added cost levels were also disappointing, and could
lead to reductions in earnings forecasts.
Generali shares fell as much as 3.4 percent, though by 1120
GMT were down just 0.6 percent at 18.48 euros, within a flat
Italian blue-chip index.
The company said net profit fell 12.5 percent to 1.67
billion euros ($1.8 billion) last year, missing analysts'
average forecast of 1.98 billion euros.
That was due in part to charges of around 400 million euros
for a possible fine involving its former Swiss private banking
unit BSI and an impairment on Russian insurer Ingosstrakh.
Chief Executive Mario Greco said the group hoped to close
out the tax dispute with U.S. authorities over BSI by the end of
March, but gave no details.
He struck an upbeat tone as the company focuses on its core
life and non-life insurance operations in Italy, Germany, France
and eastern Europe.
"The transformation of Generali has been achieved ... I am
proud to confirm that the targets set out in January 2013 have
been met one year in advance," he said.
Generali's closely-watched Solvency I ratio stood at 164
percent at the end of 2014, above its 2015 target of 160
percent.
The insurer proposed a dividend of 0.6 euros a share, up
from 0.45 euros the previous year, and Greco said he was looking
to increase the payout in the coming years.
"Underlying we see the core trends in the group as solid and
broadly supportive of our earnings forecasts," said Credit
Suisse analysts, who have an "neutral" rating on Generali stock.
"However, management will need to convince that the legacy
clean-up is now complete and net income will begin to reflect
the operational developments," it said.
Greco has previously said a new business plan in May will be
based on growing existing businesses and not acquisitions.
($1 = 0.9433 euros)
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Mark Potter)