(Adds further details)
MILAN Nov 6 Italian insurer Generali
reported a better than expected 12.8 percent rise in operating
profits for the first nine months of the year, thanks to a solid
performance on all fronts, and said it was on track for a rise
for the year.
Europe's third-largest insurer by market value said its
nine-month operating profit rose to 3.677 billion euros ($4.6
billion), above the consensus forecast given by analysts in a
company survey of 3.618 billion euros.
"As the group works hard to fulfil the strategic plan, we
expect the operating result at year-end to improve with respect
to the previous year," Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali
said.
Italy's biggest insurer also said its closely-watched
Solvency I capital adequacy ratio stood at 160 percent at the
end of September, up from 141 percent at the end of 2013.
The second quarter marked the end of an intense phase of
disposals for Generali which helped it boost its capital base,
allowing it to fully focus on its operating performance.
Besides delivering on its disposal programme, Generali has
reduced debt and is in the process of executing a 2 billion-euro
efficiency programme.
Just two weeks ahead of a much awaited investor day on
November 19, the insurer said its premium income in the first
nine months stood at 51.3 billion euros, lifted by a 9.6 percent
rise in life business with a 39 percent growth in linked
products and strong performances in Italy and France.
The group's combined ratio of costs and claims to premium
income in the non-life sector improved to 93.6 percent at the
end of September from 95 percent at the end of the same month
last year.
Earlier on Thursday Generali announced a buyback of three
series of hybrid bonds to reduce interest costs and optimise
regulatory capital structures.
(1 US dollar = 0.7984 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)