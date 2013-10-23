MILAN Oct 23 Italian insurer Generali denied a report in the British press on Wednesday that it could be interested in RSA Insurance.

"Generali denies rumours of an approach for RSA Insurance," a spokesman said.

RSA shares were rising 2.6 percent in London amid talk that European insurance giants such as Generali and Zurich were casting their eye over the firm, which could lead to a near 7 billion pounds ($11.35 billion) approach.