Daily FX volumes bounce 6.7 percent in March-CLS
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
MILAN Oct 23 Italian insurer Generali denied a report in the British press on Wednesday that it could be interested in RSA Insurance.
"Generali denies rumours of an approach for RSA Insurance," a spokesman said.
RSA shares were rising 2.6 percent in London amid talk that European insurance giants such as Generali and Zurich were casting their eye over the firm, which could lead to a near 7 billion pounds ($11.35 billion) approach.
DUBAI, April 11 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, according to a statement on Tuesday.