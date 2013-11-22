MILAN Nov 22 Italy's biggest insurer Generali is concentrating on boosting its capital base through the sale of non-core assets, a spokesman told Reuters when asked about a possible interest for state-backed export insurer Sace.

The Italian government launched on Thursday a privatisation plan with which it aims to raise 10 to 12 billion euros ($16 billion). Italian media said on Friday Generali was considering buying 60 percent of Sace, one of the assets on sale.

"The company does not comment on market rumours. The company is focused on strengthening its capital base through a strategy that involves, among others, 4 billion euros of assets disposals by 2015," a spokesman for Generali said when contacted over a possible interest in Sace.

Analysts said the purchase of a large stake in Sace would require a hefty capital hike, something Generali is trying to avoid.

Shares in Generali were down 1 percent at 1403 GMT on Friday, underperforming a 0.12 percent rise in the European insurance index. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio, Writing by Lisa Jucca, edirting by Danilo Masoni)