TRIESTE, Italy Nov 26 The head of
state-controlled SACE said on Tuesday there had been no contacts
with insurer Assicurazioni Generali over a possible
sale of a stake in the group providing credit and insurance to
exporters which Italy is trying to privatise.
"There have been no contacts with Generali," SACE Chief
Executive Alessandro Castellano said on the sidelines of a
business event.
In answer to press speculation about a possible investment
in SACE by Italy's biggest insurer, Generali said last week it
was focused on strengthening its capital base, including through
asset sales.
SACE is controlled by state-holding Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP). CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said on Monday CDP
planned to sell SACE or list it but had taken no decision yet on
how to proceed.
