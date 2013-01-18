UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
MILAN Jan 18 Italian insurer Generali has received non-binding offers for Swiss-based private bank BSI and for its U.S. reinsurance business, Chief Executive Mario Greco said on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.
Greco declined to give details about the offers and said any sale could take some months.
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said Royal Bank of Canada , Julius Baer, UBP, private equity firm Apax and an Asian investor were interested.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.8 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7